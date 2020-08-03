South Africa: Suspected Fuel Thieves Expected in Court

press release

Five suspects aged between 24 and 52 are expected to appear in the Sasolburg Magistrate's Court today following their arrest for tampering with essential infrastructure and theft of oil from a Transnet fuel pipeline.

Transnet received a pressure drop on Saturday from the fuel pipeline at Taaibos Farm, district Zamdela, Sasolburg.

The security guards together with members of the Sasolburg Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation responded to the complaint and found two trucks and trailers on the crime scene.

The five suspects were allegedly caught red-handed extracting oil from the underground valve into one of the truck and trailer.

Two generators and other equipment were also seized for further investigation.