South Africa: Is the South African Banking System Really an 'Oligopoly'?

3 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

The ANC's most recent economic treatise says SA's banking system 'can be characterised as oligopolistic'. In the grander scheme of things, this seems like a passing, politicised piece of agitprop, not dissimilar to the ANC's economic policy pronouncements over the years. But in fact, it goes to the heart of SA's economic malaise, both in the Covid-19 era and beyond it.

The ANC's latest economic document, Reconstruction, Growth And Transformation: Building A New, Inclusive Economy, styled as a discussion document prepared by the party's Economic Transformation Committee to address economic aspects of the Covid-19 crisis, has received plaudits and criticism in a fashion that so many of its previous economic epistles have in the past.

Some unions claim it doesn't go far enough. Business politely demures and puts forward its own plan. And so we go round and round the mulberry bush again, with all players playing their familiar roles, even as they largely talk past each other.

The most positive construction on two plans is that, at least, they both focus on the need for new infrastructure spending. But the hard truth is that South Africans have reached peak-plan. SA's economic malaise isn't going to be solved with another...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

