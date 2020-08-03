South Africa: Stealing From Your Own People Is a Crime - Stealing During the Pandemic Is a Crime Against Humanity

analysis

There should be a place in jail for everyone who steals from their own people. But there should be a place in Hell for those who find the fortitude within them to steal from the people during a pandemic.

"Show me a plague, and I'll show you the world!"

-- Larry Kramer

Some doctors emphasise the opportunistic nature of the coronavirus, and its uncanny precision in speeding up and augmenting the underlying comorbidities that were there all along.

Similarly, this merciless agent is also busy pushing the fragile and ageing citadel that is the South African state into the abyss. The destruction long-wreaked by the ruling elite's disregard for the increasingly forgotten people was matched only by a clear disinterest in easing their suffering and an astonishing ideological shrillness that is less coherent than it is self-serving.

For too many years now and far too many times, the ANC's party and government officials have behaved not only incompetently and dishonestly but downright immorally.

These elites have for so long behaved as though the state's coffers are bottomless, and have been dipping into them with such success that most of them believed that, indeed, the feeding was fathomless....