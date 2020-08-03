Liberia: The New Dawn Newspaper Has Received an Emergency Funding From the Google News Initiative Journalism Emergency Relief Found (Gni Jerf).

The New Dawn newspaper has received an emergency funding from the Google News Initiative Journalism Emergency Relief Found (GNI JERF).

The funding, which is a grant in the tune of US$7000.00(Seven Thousand United States Dollars) will enable the paper to underwrite its production cost for the sole purpose of staying on the market and continuing to provide news services to the people of Liberia and the world at large through its online and hard copies.

The New Dawn newspaper, is Liberia's truly independent newspaper established on November 26, 2009, with its first hard cop being launched on January 22, 2010. It can be recalled that during the first month of the State of Emergency here, the New Dawn was the only newspaper which did not suspend publication of its hard copies despite working with half of its staff during the lockdown period.

The fund is an emergency relief intended to ease the economic hardship posed on the New Dawn by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Google established the program to support production of original journalism during the existential threat facing many publishers around the world posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. http://newsinitiative.withgoogle.com/journalism-emergency-relief-fund)

"This is a big relief to us in the short term and we are grateful that we were selected by Google to be a part of this news initiative." Said Mr. Othello B. Garblah, Founder and Managing Editor of the Searchlight Communications Inc., publisher of the New Dawn newspaper.

"The cost of production in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the major challenges facing the New Dawn in the absence of advertisement," said Mr. Garblah.

"With this emergency relief fund, we will be able to in the short term meet up with our production cost-in terms of buying newsprints, inks, plates, films, servicing our press and taking care of both fuel cost to run our generator for production and of course being able to supply data to our journalists to enable them file their stories," Mr. Garblah added. According to Mr. Garblah, the fund is going to be used incompliance with the funding agreement over the next 180 days.

