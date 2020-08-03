Sudanese Authorities Cancel 'Exit Visa'

Khartoum — The federal Ministry of Interior Affairs in Khartoum announced last week that Sudanese do not need to acquire an exit visa anymore to leave the country.

"This decision allows citizens to go directly to airports and land ports and travel to their destinations, without any prior procedures or fees," said police spokesperson Maj Gen Omar Abdelmajeed of the General Passports and Immigration Directorate.

The authorities will only check the travellers' passports from August 1 onward. People can only be prohibited from travelling after judicial procedures, the official said.

He also confirmed that mothers accompanying their children on a travel abroad, will not need prior consent of their husbands or other male relatives anymore.

"All these measures will contribute greatly to reducing the burden on travellers, including the fees for the required extra travel documents," the police official stated.

Sudan's former government headed by President Omar Al Bashir imposed an exit visa for Sudanese nationals and visitors in 1994, through the Passport and Migration Act.

The measure was often used to prohibit members of the opposition to travel abroad, even for health reasons.

