Sudan: Two Killed in Eastern Sudan Tribal Clashes

New Halfa — Two people were killed and 28 others injured in tribal clashes in New Halfa in Kassala on Saturday.

A resident of the area told Radio Dabanga that the fighting erupted in Village 10 of El Murshid on Saturday evening between people originally from Halfa (who were transferred to New Halfa in 1964 because of the construction of the Aswan Dam in southern Egypt) and Zaghawa, who are originally from North Darfur.

He said that the problems began when members of one community prevented a member of the other community from boarding a public transport vehicle on its way to New Halfa on Thursday.

More skirmishes followed. In the end two people were killed and at least 28 injured. Several houses, cars and trucks were torched.

El Arbab Fadul, acting Secretary-General of Kassala and head of the state Security Committee, told reporters in Kassala on Sunday morning that the situation was calm. Several people had been arrested, he said.

He stated that in case of any problem, the people should resort to the police instead of taking the law into their own hands.

Later on Sunday, tensions flared up again in New Halfa, when large groups of young men from village 19 arrived to support the people from village 10.

Last month, violence between Beni Amer and Nuba tribesmen cost several people in Kassala their lives. A reconciliation document was signed three weeks ago.

