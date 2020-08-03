Namibia: Contact Sports to Take Place Behind Closed Doors

3 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Otniel Hembapu

As part of the revised restrictions under stage 4 of government's Covid-19 emergency response programme, President Hage Geingob on Friday announced that all contact sport activities will be held behind closed doors and no spectators will be allowed at venues.

The revised restrictions for contact sports come into effect today and will remain in force until 17 September. The new restrictions mean that contact sport codes such as football, boxing, rugby, hockey, basketball and wrestling, to mention but a few, will all be permitted to stage tournaments and host various activities but strictly at closed venues.

After months of inactivity due to the pandemic, contact sports and other large social events were allowed to return in June, but attendance was only limited to 250 persons per event. As for large social gatherings, the revised restrictions under stage 4 have reduced the number of persons at social gatherings from the previous 250 to 100 people per event.

It was emphasised that all sport federations should continue adhering to all strict health and hygiene protocols as earlier announced.

The Erongo region, which is Namibia's biggest coastline economic hub, has been hard hit by the pandemic and has so far recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country. It was also announced on Friday that Erongo region will remain under stage 3 until 31 August.

According to the latest Covid-19 statistics, Namibia had a total of 2 224 confirmed positive cases, 171 recoveries and recorded 11 coronavirus-related deaths.

- ohembapu@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.