Namibia: Contact Sports to Take Place Behind Closed Doors

As part of the revised restrictions under stage 4 of government's Covid-19 emergency response programme, President Hage Geingob on Friday announced that all contact sport activities will be held behind closed doors and no spectators will be allowed at venues.

The revised restrictions for contact sports come into effect today and will remain in force until 17 September. The new restrictions mean that contact sport codes such as football, boxing, rugby, hockey, basketball and wrestling, to mention but a few, will all be permitted to stage tournaments and host various activities but strictly at closed venues.

After months of inactivity due to the pandemic, contact sports and other large social events were allowed to return in June, but attendance was only limited to 250 persons per event. As for large social gatherings, the revised restrictions under stage 4 have reduced the number of persons at social gatherings from the previous 250 to 100 people per event.

It was emphasised that all sport federations should continue adhering to all strict health and hygiene protocols as earlier announced.

The Erongo region, which is Namibia's biggest coastline economic hub, has been hard hit by the pandemic and has so far recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country. It was also announced on Friday that Erongo region will remain under stage 3 until 31 August.

According to the latest Covid-19 statistics, Namibia had a total of 2 224 confirmed positive cases, 171 recoveries and recorded 11 coronavirus-related deaths.

- ohembapu@nepc.com.na