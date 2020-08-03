Egypt: NCW Congratulates ENR On Winning EBRD Anti-Harassment Award

NCW congratulates ENR on winning EBRD anti-harassment award

The National Council for Women (NCW) has congratulated the Egyptian National Railways (ENR) on winning the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) award to combat gender-based violence and harassment.

NCW head Mia Morsi and all members of the council on Sunday 2/8/2020 congratulated the authority on snatching the bronze medal after fighting all forms of sexual harassment.

Morsi praised the ENR's efforts to counter harassment in its network of trains to ensure the provision of safe and comfortable transport services for all passengers.

She added that such great efforts are part of the 2030 national strategy endorsed by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to empower Egyptian women.