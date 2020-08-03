Namibia: Skorpion Zinc Women Super League Set for October

3 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maurice Kambukwe

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) Skorpion Zinc Women Super League is set to kick off in October this year, league chairperson Jackie Gertze said.

Tura Magic Ladies are the reigning champions of the women super league, having leapfrogged second-placed Namibian Police Ladies to the trophy last season.

Last season, the league consisted of 10 teams, namely: Tura Magic Ladies, Khomas Namibian Police, Unam Bokkies, NUST Babes, Namib Daughters, Omaheke Queens, Galz and Goals, RightWay, V-Power Angels and Girls Football Academy. But for the coming season, the league will consist of 12 clubs following the addition of Ramblers Ladies and Arrows Ladies.

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 woes, Gertze said they are planning to start with league activities end of October, adding that plans are afloat to host a pre-season tournament ahead of the start of the super league.

"The league is set to start at the end of October if all goes well. At the moment, plans are that the league's 2020/21 season will kick off this year still. A lot of logistical and administrative work has been ongoing and a Covid-19 action plan is being developed in order to safely host the matches. The league medical personnel are also hard at work, making sure the supply of medical items and equipment needed at the venues are in place by the time of kickoff," said Gertze.

With the recent announcement of the Caf Women's Champions League, Gertze strongly believes the league has more reason to commence with the 2020/21 season as soon as possible.

"The Caf Champions League will provide that extra competition opportunity for our top-performing clubs to compete against Africa's best - and in so doing, giving that extra boost in performance for players to be ready to represent the national U/20 side and Brave Gladiators."

