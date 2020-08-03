Namibia: Motivate Yourself As a Young Entrepreneur - Elifas

Young entrepreneur Amakali Elifas, the founder of KalawaFresh brand, continues to inspire fellow youth through his brand.

KalawaFresh, which simply means 'stay fresh', is one of the most trending brands in the country, mostly loved by youngsters.

Elifas, who grew up in the northern part of the country in Oniipa, Ondangwa recently chatted to Youth Corner about initiating his brand, his aims and how he gets it right to be a successful young entrepreneur.

"I'm a very passionate person, I love challenges and losing is not my end. As a young entrepreneur I take so many risks - this whole brand is also one of the successful risks I have taken thus far," says Elifas.

He adds that as a young entrepreneur he is friendly and always meets new people who in the end become his customers.

"I also have a clear vision that I believe I will achieve one day."

Talking about being a young entrepreneur, Elifas says he has noticed that many young entrepreneurs are driven by community perceptions about what they do and society's opinions.

"I care about business ethics and things that might not be society-friendly, but I don't take any negativity from society because I believe in myself. I know my strengths and weaknesses and that's why I know that everything I want to achieve is possible," explains Elifas.

KalawaFresh is a brand that motivates self-love and self-care.

According to Elifas, it's a non-discriminatory brand that applies to all age groups and encourages all of them to stay fresh and cool at the same time. KalawaFresh is a what many youths wear. Elifas says involving the youth in the designs and their feelings towards the brand are very important. The brand is driven by his eagerness to succeed and show other youth that it's possible.

After launching the brand, Elifas says, customer views and deliverance were more than expected.

His biggest inspiration when it comes to founders of local brands is King Tee Dee for Mshasho Wear, AJMK for Authentic Wear and Feelingz Nation.

"I saw the potential of owning a brand myself and creating the brand title KalawaFresh. I also inspired myself because KalawaFresh was also one of my favourite lines when my friends and I swagged up. I can't remember being inspired to be an entrepreneur," says Elifas.

Currently, KalawaFresh sells the branded hoodies, T-shirts and caps. "We are looking towards more KalawaFresh items such as car stickers, swimsuits and many more possible designs." "Motivate yourself as a young entrepreneur. Always learn from your mistakes because mistakes are part of learning and part of the journey to being a successful entrepreneur. I can also say that being a young entrepreneur requires patience at all times. Always be driven by your goals and never forget why you started," he says. In the near future, Elifas hopes to own his own shop with different branded items. "I see myself where I deserve to be with the maintenance of my energy and time. I believe that hard work pays off so I see myself in a position of my hard work and efforts."