Namibia: Indoor Hockey League Delivers Sparkling Action

The Bank Windhoek indoor hockey action once again took centre stage over the weekend and exhilarating hockey action was the order of the day at the DTS courts.

Action started on Friday with the ladies' premier reserve league kicking off the day's proceedings when Saints-2 took on their seniors Saints-1 in a heated battle that saw Saints1 emerge 6-0 winners.

In the second match of the day, BDO Wanderers squared off against Saints in the ladies' premier league and Saints were on fire beating Wanderers 8-0.

In the men's premier reserve league, Saints hammered Wanderers with a resounding score line of 10-1 to end the day's activities.

On Saturday, Saints and Wanderers started the day's action in the junior girls league and Saints went on to claim a dominant 19-0 victory, while DTS also recorded a 13-0 win over Wanderers.

In the boys' junior league, Saints defeated Wanderers by 4-1. In the ladies premier reserve league, Saints defeated Windhoek Old Boys Sport Club (WOBS) 11-0, while Saints-2 defeated Wanderers 5-0. In the ladies premier league, DTS lost 0-3 to Saints.

In the men's premier reserve league, Masters Colts demolished Masters Mustangs by 14-3. Meanwhile, in the men's division-1, Saints easily brushed aside DTS by 8-0.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, league's coordinator Jens Unterlerchner said with the lockdown now tighten at the coastal towns of Swakopmund and Walvis Bay, indoor hockey action is likely to return in September.

"We still need to complete 43 matches. Due to the extension of the lockdown at the coast and the tightening of the stage 4 rules for the rest of the country, and we cannot tell you today when we will be able to continue with the indoor league. We are hoping for September, but this will depend on the next phase of regulations to be announced at the end of August only. Remember that our friends at the coast have not been allowed to practice since day one of the lockdown," said Unterlerchner.