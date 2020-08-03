South Africa: Overnight Accommodation for Hunters

3 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Overnight accommodation for hunters will be permitted after further amendments are made to the Directions for the biodiversity sector.

"Permitting hunters to sleep over at their hunting destinations, within the province in which they live, is in line with this week's Cabinet decision to ease restrictions around leisure travel," Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister, Barbara Creecy, said.

The amendments follow last week's announcement by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, that people will now be allowed to leave their homes for leisure purposes within the province where they live and make use of accommodation for leisure purposes within their province of residence.

Creecy said the department is amending the Directions for the biodiversity sector to align with Kubayi-Ngubane's announcement.

"The approach to new amendments to the Directions for the biodiversity sector will align with the announcement by the Minister of Tourism, and will depend on the scope of the leisure activities that will be permitted in terms of the Regulations of the Disaster Management Act, [which will] be published," Creecy said.

The amended Directions for the biodiversity sector are expected to be published this week.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

