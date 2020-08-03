South Africa: Covid-19 and the Epidemic of Corrupt Governments - 'A Heart-Wrenching, Unscrupulous and Filthy Feeding Frenzy'

2 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Arnold Tsunga, Tatenda Mazarura and Mark Heywood

The Southern Africa Human Rights Roundup is a weekly column aimed at highlighting important human rights news in Southern Africa. It integrates efforts of human rights defenders and facilitates evidence-based engagement with key stakeholders, and institutions on the human rights situation across the region. The weekly roundup is a collaboration between the Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (SAHRDN) and Maverick Citizen.

The scientific community has time and time again advised that Covid-19 is lethal to people who have pre-existing conditions. It seems to be true also that Covid-19 has shown that countries with pre-existing governance deficits and prone to corruption are turning out to be looters' paradises.

In this edition, we look at how corruption in virtually all countries of southern Africa has undermined the fight against Covid-19 and put the lives of millions in jeopardy.

Corruption - a pre-existing cancer in Africa

The Corruption Perception Index (2019) shows sub-Saharan Africa is the lowest-scoring region, signifying that corruption is rife and a way of life in the region. The pillaging of public funds and resources has become the norm often carried out by well-syndicated political connections.

Being a pandemic of historic proportions, Covid-19 involves massive resource mobilisation. In the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

