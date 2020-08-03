South Africa On Road to Collapse Unless ANC Takes Corrective Action

analysis

There has never been greater urgency to enact long-delayed reforms to reverse state decline. The top leadership of the ANC needs to take hard decisions if the party's collapse and the failure of the state are to be averted.

South Africa is paying a heavy price for the failures of the governing African National Congress to build a meritocratic, competent, professional and corruption-free public service.

The public anger sparked by revelations of large-scale tender irregularities involving Covid-19 relief funds has served as another reminder of the widespread mismanagement, dysfunction and corruption that have hobbled state institutions in South Africa. This culture of wanton criminality and impunity will have dire consequences for future generations.

What is clear is that the ANC has betrayed the vision it set out in 1994 to dismantle the apartheid legacy and construct a developmental state that is responsive to the social and economic needs of all South Africans. When the ANC came to power in 1994, it outlined a series of principles to form the basis for the birth of a democratic state and implementation of public sector reforms. Among these reforms were those aimed at establishing a high standard of professional ethics in the public...