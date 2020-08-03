Ethiopia: Pandemic Poses Caustic Effect On Museums

The coronavirus pandemic has dragged the world into huge humanitarian and socio-economic crisis. Its repercussion is practically felt and vividly witnessed in developing countries like Ethiopia. The pandemic has threatened the economy. And among the most affected sectors, the tourism sector is the one that suffered the brunt of the pandemic; museums are atop the catalogue.

In the course of the past three months The Ethiopian National Museum had lost income from more than 200,000 foreign tourists, the museum's director Efrem Amare confirms.

Established in 1944, the museum has four sections: paleontology and prehistory, history, ethnography and modern art heritages that could spellbind tourists who come from around the world.

The 3.5 years old skeleton of Lucy, the female ancestor of hominin species Australopithecus afarensis, several ancient stone tools, archeological discoveries, paintings and sculptures are among the many invaluable heritages found in the museum.

However, COVID-19 has slackened the flow of tourists as the nations from where the tourists hail have been hit hard by the pandemic, the director indicates.

He adds that the museum has been closed after the government announced the pandemic has reared its hideous head here.

"Our museum had been attracting many tourists before the pandemic. But the museum was closed for a safety reason of tourists. Thus, the turn of events has severely affected the museum," as to him.

Efrem states that though the museum had made a prognosis to attract more than 200,000 foreign tourists from March to June, the virus has hijacked things.

Similarly, Wukro Museum which is found in the town of Wukro, eastern zone of Tigray houses several ancient heritages. It embraces archaeological heritages that show the history and civilization of societies that existed before and after the birth of Christ.

Head of Wukro Museum, Gebru Tarekegn noted that inheritances such pottery and stone materials, royal ornaments, brass pots that used to hold perfume, bronze equipment and photographs of German archaeologists who undertook successful excavation in Aksum are displayed in the museum.

Beside, the museum Wukro and its surroundings are known for rock-hewn churches and for the first African mosque of Al-Nejashi. Hence, plenty of domestic and foreign tourists have been heading to Wukro in droves to visit the museum.

"Since it has invaluable heritages, rock-hewn churches and historic mosques, it has been a favorite destination of domestic and foreign tourists. They don't come back without visiting our museum. Hence, it has been gaining income out of it," he insisted.

Nevertheless, Gebru admits that COVID-19 has disrupted the activities of the museum like many institutions in the country.

"Wukro Museum is already closed due to the pandemic. It has been playing a vital role in generating foreign currency earnings. As a result, huge loss has been caused. The government's notice is crucial when it should be opened again," he underlined.

Not only museums, COVID-19 has affected the whole tourism sector. Consequently, hotels, tours and travels have faced bankruptcy. Having understood this, the government, tour operators, financial institutions and other stakeholders should work together to rejuvenate the sector.