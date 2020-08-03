Tanzania: U.S., Vietnamese Envoys Eye Stronger Dar Ties

NEWLY-APPOINTED United States and Vietnamese Ambassadors to Tanzania, Dr Donald Wright and Nguyen Nam Tien respectively have vowed to further strengthen diplomatic ties with the East African nation.

President John Magufuli on Sunday received diplomatic credentials of the two new envoys appointed recently to represent their countries in Tanzania.

Speaking after receiving the credentials, President Magufuli welcomed the two envoys, saying Tanzania will continue to strengthen the historic relations existing between Tanzania and the two countries.

Dr Magufuli requested the two envoys to invite investors from their respective countries to come establish their investments in the country, saying the government will always be ready to support them.

Speaking shortly after submitting his letter of credence, Dr Wright, who becomes the 19th US ambassador to Tanzania, reaffirmed to President Magufuli the strength of the long standing bilateral ties between US and Tanzania.

"I look forward to working to strengthen our bilateral relationship on health, security, governance and education," said Dr Wright.

Dr Wright was sworn in as the US Ambassador to Tanzania on April 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C. He has been a leader in public health and health policy both domestically and internationally for the last 17 years, including service at the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the United States Department of Labor and the United Nations.

Prior to being named Ambassador to Tanzania, he served as the acting Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the US Government's principal health agency.

He also directed the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP), the Office of Research Integrity (ORI) and the Office of Occupational Medicine (OSHA). In addition, he served as the Executive Director of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition (PCSFN).

Dr Wright spent nearly two decades as a practicing physician in his home state of Texas, focusing on family medicine and occupational health.

For his part, the Vietnamese envoy, Nguyen Nam Tien, pledged a total cooperation that would cement further the diplomatic ties between Tanzania and his home country.

"Tanzania is a beautiful country, I'm happy to be here and furthermore, I promise to continue pushing forward the relationship that was established a long time ago," said Mr Tien.

Speaking during the event, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Prof Palamagamba Kabudi said Tanzania was happy to receive the two diplomats.

Speaking of Vietnam, Prof Kabudi said Tanzania has been enjoying strong cooperation with Vietnam that was founded some 55 years ago, and that the country will continue to honour it for the greater interest of both parts.

"They have even invested in the communication sector through Viettel Company popularly known as Halotel, so we are both benefiting from this relationship," noted the minister.

"We are also glad to have a new US ambassador to Tanzania after the past five years. The US has been assisting Tanzania in many sectors ranging from health, education and other social services," added Prof Kabudi.