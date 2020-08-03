Namibia: Nissan Walvis Bay Shuts Down for Good

3 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

THE economic recession of the past two years coupled with the impact of Covid-19 has led to the permanent closure of the Pupkewitz Nissan Walvis Bay motor dealership.

This was revealed by Anton Westraadt, a director at Pupkewitz Motors.

He says the group has, through the dealership, suffered financial losses over the past five years.

The car dealer has been selling new and used cars at the town for over 20 years.

Westraadt says it will merge with Pupkewitz Nissan at Swakopmund in an effort to establish a profitable business, which will save jobs and continue to serve customers.

He says out of 14 permanent employees, one has taken up voluntary separation, and another has resigned.

"Nissan Swakopmund has six employees, and we could sadly not accommodate all employees from the Walvis Bay dealership. They will unfortunately be retrenched," he says.

Westraadt says Walvis Bay customers will be served through the Swakopmund branch now using a call-and-collect service, among others.

"This service will give our customers the option to have their vehicles collected from their home or place of work at Walvis Bay, and delivered back to them in the afternoon," he says.

The decision to close some of Pupkewitz Holdings' businesses was taken earlier last month when chairman Mike Leeming announced restructuring to offset declining traditional markets.

This has led to the group offering its 1 860 employees voluntary separation packages.

- Email: [email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.