Egypt: Trade Minister Orders Restructure of CPO for Intellectual Property Rights

Trade minister orders restructure of CPO for Intellectual Property Rights

Trade and Industry Minister Nevine Gamae has decided to restructure the Contact Point Organization (CPO) for Intellectual Property Rights to guarantee information exchange with its counterparts in other countries.

The decision is also meant to boost coordination between Egyptian bodies concerned and trade partners to prevent imports and exports of products that violate intellectual property rights (IPRs), Gamae said in a statement on Monday 3/8/2020.

This is in line with Egypt's commitments as a member of IPR agreements, she noted.

Gamae made it clear that the chairman of the CPO should be an IPR expert of her Ministry's staff.

The restructured organization should also include a technical affairs unit, a training unit, an information exchange unit, a distance education unit, an arbitration unit, a research unit and an administration unit, she explained.

The CPO board should convene at least once every month with representatives of the ministries of higher education, supply, culture, information, communications, agriculture, trade, finance and interior, Gamae noted.