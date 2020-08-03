Egypt: Trade Minister Orders Restructure of CPO for Intellectual Property Rights

3 August 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Trade minister orders restructure of CPO for Intellectual Property Rights

Trade and Industry Minister Nevine Gamae has decided to restructure the Contact Point Organization (CPO) for Intellectual Property Rights to guarantee information exchange with its counterparts in other countries.

The decision is also meant to boost coordination between Egyptian bodies concerned and trade partners to prevent imports and exports of products that violate intellectual property rights (IPRs), Gamae said in a statement on Monday 3/8/2020.

This is in line with Egypt's commitments as a member of IPR agreements, she noted.

Gamae made it clear that the chairman of the CPO should be an IPR expert of her Ministry's staff.

The restructured organization should also include a technical affairs unit, a training unit, an information exchange unit, a distance education unit, an arbitration unit, a research unit and an administration unit, she explained.

The CPO board should convene at least once every month with representatives of the ministries of higher education, supply, culture, information, communications, agriculture, trade, finance and interior, Gamae noted.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.