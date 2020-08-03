Ethiopia: Nation Plans to Retrieve 60% of Public Wealth Hidden Abroad

3 August 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Federal Attorney General announced that it has designed a ten year plan aimed at retrieving 60 percent of the nation's resources illegally stashed outside the country.

The plan intends to repossess billions of dollars illegally smuggled out of the country.

The Attorney General, Adanech Abebie made the remark today at a consultative worship aimed at collecting inputs to further develop the 10-Year Prospective Development Plan of her respective institution.

The main objective of the plan is to ensure justice and customers satisfaction by establishing independent organizations that would provide effective and efficient services.

Capacity building programs to ensure the rule of law, enhancing institutional arrangement and providing quality justice are the major priority area, she added.

"Ensuring the rule of law is crucial in order to sustain various development activities being underway in the country and attract investment", Adanech said.

According to her, technologically advanced and innovative schemes will be put in place to salvage the public wealth that had been stolen over the past years and hoarded abroad, besides enhancing capacity to stop money laundering attempts.

Various legal frameworks will also be improved over the coming ten years to ensure peace and security as well as develop democratic culture in the country.

