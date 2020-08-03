Ethiopia Records Highest Single Day Covid-19 Fatalities

3 August 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia has reported its highest single day COVID-19 fatalities as 28 patients died on Sunday, pushing the total number of deaths to 310.

The total number of infections in the country has also reached 18,706 after 707 new cases were confirmed on Sunday.

According to the daily updates of Ministry of Health, the new cases were reported out of the 7,607 samples tests within 24 hours.

Some 406 patients have also recovered from the virus bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,601.

Currently, 10, 793 patients are under treatment of which 153 are in critical condition, it was indicated.

Ethiopia has so far conducted 437,319 laboratory tests for COVID-19.

