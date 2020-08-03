Tanzania: Observe Ethics in October General Election, NEC Urges Officials

THE National Electoral Commission (NEC) has urged Regional Coordinators and Returning Officers to professionally and ethically observe the October General Election rules.

Speaking here at the weekend, NEC Director of Election Dr Wilson Mahera warned them against any laxity and complacency as the country heads to the polls.

He further urged them to exhibit utmost professionalism in making this year's free and fair election.

"In whatever you set out to do, make sure you adhere to the rolled out guidelines in order to earn the public trust and the Commission," he challenged during the start of a three-day training for them.

Dr Mahera further challenged them to know the geography and be familiar with their places of work to avoid any complains that may arise from the electorate.

On his part, Arusha District Executive Director, who chaired the training, Dr John Pima, urged them to make good use of the training imparted skills and routinely revisiting code of conduct labeled for them as their duties.

Article 74 of the 1977 Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania provides for NEC's establishment.

Among other things, the electoral commission is responsible for the supervision and coordination of voter registration, delimitation of constituencies and other electoral areas, supervision and coordination of elections and declaring elected Members of Parliament and Councillors for women's special seats.