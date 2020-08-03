Sudan Flooded

3 August 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan — Torrential rains swept through large parts of Sudan in the past few days. Thousands of homes and public buildings have collapsed. People in the rain-stricken areas live in poor humanitarian conditions.

Rain storms ravaged villages in East Nile locality in Khartoum North and several districts in Omdurman. Some villages are completely surrounded by water. A large number of homes and public facilities have collapsed.

The Chamber for the Prevention of Floods in Khartoum reported yesterday that 41 houses have collapsed and 143 houses were partially destroyed by rainfall in East Nile locality.

The road from Khartoum to Wad Madani became impassable by the floods in El Kamlin locality in the north of El Gezira.

The Sudanese Red Crescent Society reported that more than 1,323 homes were destroyed in El Tadamon locality in Blue Nile state, as a result of the collapse of the Bout Dam.

Parts of Northern state were also affected by torrential rains.

In the area of El Goz near Abu Hamed in River Nile state, 470 homes were damaged by floods.

In Red Sea state, heavy rains caused the collapse of dozens of homes in the areas of Haya and Tahamyam, while large parts of the area south of Tokar were flooded.

Rains that lasted for eight hours on Saturday, resulted in extensive damage in El Laeit in North Darfur. In several districts homes were destroyed and property was lost.

The Ministry of Irrigation has warned both people and the competent authorities to take precautions as the water levels of rivers and dam reservoirs are expected to rise.

Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved.

