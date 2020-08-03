Africa: AU-Led Tripartite Negotiation Begins This Afternoon

3 August 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — A new round of tripartite negotiation between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will resume today, according to Ministry of Water, Irrigation, and Energy.

The negotiation led by the African Union have been suspended for some two weeks after it had convened for 11 days till the end of July 13, 2020.

The meeting was supposed to continue a week ago, but was delayed by a week due to a request by the government of Sudan, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the negotiation will continue for the coming one week, beginning this afternoon.

This week's negotiations is expected to deliberate on the direction set by the leaders of the three countries as per the document presented to them after the previous 11 days negotiation.

The ministry has also reiterated Ethiopia's commitment to work for the successful completion of the negotiation in a way that benefits all parties in an equitable and reasonable manner.

