Malawi: 500 Malawian Returnees From SA Arrive, As Mozambique Deports 45 Malawians

3 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Over 500 returnee Malawians have arrived in the country from South Africa as Mozambique has deported 45 over lack of proper travel documents.

Mwanza Immigration border spokesperson Pascally Zulu said 11 buses arrived in the country on Sunday with the 471 returnees from South Africa.

"We have them in the country and they are observing all the covid-19 preventive measures," said Zulu.

Meanwhile, Immigration authorities in Mozambique have deported 45 Malawian nationals through Mwanza border.

The group comprises of 26 men, 17 women and two minors and were arrested whilst on transit to and from South Africa.

"Among the group, 38 who used unchartered routes to leave the country were arrested in Inhabane whilst in transit from Malawi to South Africa," said Zulu.

He said the Malawi High Commissioner to Mozambique personally facilitated in the release of the Malawians.

Presidential taskforce on covid-19 co-chair Dr. John Phuka said all the returnees are now in isolation centres in teachers training colleges across the country.

