Tanzania: It's a Double for Simba Sc As They Clinch Federation Cup

3 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Simba Sports Club have clinched the Azam Federation Cup title after beating Namungo FC 2-1 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga in Rukwa Region.

This is the second title for the Msimbazi Street soccer maestros in this season. Simba also won the Mainland Vodacom Premier League title, making it the second club to win both the VPL and Azam Federation titles in the same season.

In the 2015/2016 season, Young Africans won the title after beating Azam FC 3-1 in the final match held at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Simba's goals were scored by Luis Maquissone in the 27th minute after he was sent clear by John Bocco. Bocco then scoring the second in the 38th minute following a pass from Maquissone. The Namungo goal was scored by John Manyama in the 58th minute in a game which was dominated by Simba. The two clubs have qualified for the continental club championships, whereby Simba will represent the country in the African Champions League, while Namungo will play in the Confederation Cup tourney. The Simba Club assistant coach, Seleman Matola, commended the players for the good results.

"We have the best squad of committed players who won for us two titles this season. We also have the best management and the best technical bench," Matola waxed lyrical.

Namungo FC coach Thiery Hitimana said they made mistakes that enabled Simba to win the game.

The competition was revived in the 2015/2016 league season, and Yanga won the title after beating Azam FC 3-1 at what was then know simple as the National Stadium - but was recently renamed the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.Yanga were the first club to double its number of victories in the history of the competition. Simba Sports Club won in 2016/2017 after beating Mbao FC 2-1 at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

Also Read

South Africa Football Association to ban Luc Eymael over racist remarks

Magufuli renames National stadium after Benjamin Mkapa

Breaking: Yanga sacks coach Luc Eymael over racist remarks

For its part, Azam FC won the Championship in the 2018/2019 league season after beating Namungo FC at the Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi Region.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.