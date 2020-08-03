Tanzania: It's a Double for Simba Sc As They Clinch Federation Cup

Dar es Salaam — Simba Sports Club have clinched the Azam Federation Cup title after beating Namungo FC 2-1 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga in Rukwa Region.

This is the second title for the Msimbazi Street soccer maestros in this season. Simba also won the Mainland Vodacom Premier League title, making it the second club to win both the VPL and Azam Federation titles in the same season.

In the 2015/2016 season, Young Africans won the title after beating Azam FC 3-1 in the final match held at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Simba's goals were scored by Luis Maquissone in the 27th minute after he was sent clear by John Bocco. Bocco then scoring the second in the 38th minute following a pass from Maquissone. The Namungo goal was scored by John Manyama in the 58th minute in a game which was dominated by Simba. The two clubs have qualified for the continental club championships, whereby Simba will represent the country in the African Champions League, while Namungo will play in the Confederation Cup tourney. The Simba Club assistant coach, Seleman Matola, commended the players for the good results.

"We have the best squad of committed players who won for us two titles this season. We also have the best management and the best technical bench," Matola waxed lyrical.

Namungo FC coach Thiery Hitimana said they made mistakes that enabled Simba to win the game.

The competition was revived in the 2015/2016 league season, and Yanga won the title after beating Azam FC 3-1 at what was then know simple as the National Stadium - but was recently renamed the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.Yanga were the first club to double its number of victories in the history of the competition. Simba Sports Club won in 2016/2017 after beating Mbao FC 2-1 at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

For its part, Azam FC won the Championship in the 2018/2019 league season after beating Namungo FC at the Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi Region.