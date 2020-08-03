Zimbabwe: We Will Speak On Behalf of 'Scared' Zim Artists - AKA

3 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

As #ZimbabweanLivesMatter continues to catch steam on social media, South Africa's hip-hop star AKA has said his country's public figures will speak for local personalities constrained from doing so.

This follows mounting pressure from the general public on local celebrities for them to show solidarity through speaking out against 'corruption and human rights abuses characteristic of the ZANU PF-led government.'

Speaking in a recent tweet, the Jika hitmaker expressed that they will do whatever they can to speak out on behalf of Zimbabwean figures who may have good reasons to be scared from doing so.

"We will do what we can as public figures and friends who can speak freely in our country for those who are scared to do so in their own, with good reason," wrote the South African rapper.

Locally, musicians' involvement in political issues has often proved fatal. Following threats from fans to mute his music, award-winning crooner, Jah Prayzah was forced to rebrand from his military trademark due to its high resemblance of President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led government.

After dropping Jecha, a song perceived to show his alignment to the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Zimdancehall chanter, Winky D was attacked at a Kwekwe show in 2018 by alleged ZANU PF supporters.

#ZimbabweanLivesMatter has wrecked regional attention with South African public figures the most vocal.

Former leader of South Africa's opposition party Democratic Alliance, Mmusi Maimane has also spoken out condemning corruption and the arrest of popular journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

"Sanctions are not ideal and that is an important debate to have, but when I look at the recent events- sanctions did not steal Coronavirus funds, sanctions did not arrest journalists and sanctions did not suppress peaceful protestors," he said.

South African rapper, Casper Nyovest and Economic Freedom Fighters' Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have also shown solidarity.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.