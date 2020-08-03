Zimbabwe: TelOne Launches E-Learning Platform for Students

Telecoms giant, TelOne, Monday launched an e-learning platform, Impact Learning, for school-going children who are currently affected by the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Schools and tertiary institutions remain closed after the government last week announced that it would extend the lockdown in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The newly launched platform will enable students and pupils to continue with their education and also seeks to empower teachers in this period and will have a positive impact in schools and colleges, according to TelOne Managing Director, Mrs Chipo Mutasa.

"Impact Learning is a digital solution which will help develop digitally enabled training and education institutions. Together with our connectivity solutions Impact, Learning will empower trainers and training institutions to be able to equip their students with the necessary skills and knowledge with ease.

"Besides reaching out and connecting to their current students Impact Learning also enables training institutions to recruit and train students in different geographic areas. This means even after the lockdown restrictions have been lifted a school can still operate classes on Impact Learning," she said at the launch.

The online platform will ensure that education continues to happen whilst maintaining social distancing and safety for both the teachers and the students, according to Information Communication Technology Minister, Jenfan Muswere.

"Platforms such as these will go a long way in helping us go back on track and align to the programmes set by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education for the 2020 Academic calendar," he said.

Online and radio learning have been chosen by the government as alternatives to continuing the 2020 academic year which was halted by the coronavirus.