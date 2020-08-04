Zimbabwe: Latest - Chin'ono to Remain in Custody, Bail Ruling Reserved

New Zimbabwe
Hopewell Chin'ono arrives at the Harare Magistrates' Court on Wednesday July 22, 2020.
3 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

TOP journalist Hopewell Chin'ono will remain in remand prison after High Court judge, Tawanda Chitapi Monday reserved judgement until 6 August in case in which the scribe is seeking bail.

Chin'ono is accused of inciting public violence by calling for a protest against the Emmerson Mnangagwa led government.

He was arrested exactly two weeks ago before he was denied bail by magistrate Ngoni Nduna prompting him to file an appeal with the upper court.

The scribe was arrested on the same day with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

Ngarivhume is facing the same and will also know his fate on August 6 after Chitapi reserved his judgement on his appeal.

The nationwide anti-government protest was slated for July 31 2020 but was crushed by state security forces.

Chin'ono has been languishing in prison since his arrest after Harare based magistrate Ngoni Nduna denied him bail on grounds that he was a danger to society.

While appealing for bail, Chin'ono's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa said no violence was called for by her client as claimed by prosecutors.

Responding to the State which claimed Chin'ono called for rolling protests starting 31 July until President Emmerson Mnangagwa resigned, Mtetwa said no evidence to such was placed before the magistrate who however went on to uphold the state's submissions.

"When the IO (investigating officer) was asked what is illegal about the post, he failed to show the court where violence is exhibited in the post.

"He accepted there was no mention of violence or anything that points to incitement. He accepted that a government can be lawfully removed from power without going to elections.

"We all know July 31 has come and gone, there was no violence or breach of peace and nothing based on the evidence of the state happened so there are no reasons for denying the appellant bail," said Mtetwa.

The lawyer said all this showed the magistrate failed in reaching a decision of denying Chin'ono bail.

Prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi stood by the state's earlier submissions.

He said the reporter is not a proper candidate of bail.

The prosecutor also said the fact that July 31 has come and gone peacefully was a new circumstance and court was not at liberty to entertain it.

"The court aquo did not err. There was no misdirection at all. Fact remains he (Chin'ono) has no respect for Constitutional provisions and this is shown by him calling for government removal without an election," said Mabhaudhi.

Added the prosecutor, "He mentioned the 31st as the beginning of the protests so the accused hasn't achieved his role."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.