Nigeria: Air Peace Sacks Pilots As Talk Over Pay Cut Collapses

MelodyChironda/allAfrica
Air Peace
3 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Nigerian biggest carrier, Air Peace, has sacked dozens of its pilots over pay dispute.

It was learnt that the management of the airline had proposed an 80 per cent pay cut over the dwindling earnings occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic which the pilots rejected.

There has been a lingering disagreement over the development which has unsettled relations between the airline and the pilots.

The management had proposed the pay cut barely on resumption of flights after over four months of suspension, arguing that continuing with the extant salary structure was not sustainable in view of the low passengers' turnout.

Sources in the airline said the management had been engaging the pilots to see reason for the pay cut which it said was beyond it in view of the negative impact of COVID-19 on the aviation business.

However, it was gathered that over 50 per cent of its pilots were relieved of their appointments as the dialogue between the management and the pilots did not yield result.

The affected pilots have been issued their sack letters, according to a source.

When contacted, spokesman of the airline, Stanley Olisa neither confirm nor deny the story but promised to send a statement to our correspondent.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved.

