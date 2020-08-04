Kenya: All Set for Gor Mahia Elections, Even As Disgruntled Fans Threatens Law Suit

It is all system go for Gor Mahia elections as the Electoral Board meets on Tuesday to release the guidelines for the online exercise slated for Saturday.

This even as a group of seven disgruntled fans says they will move to the Sports Dispute Tribunal (STD) on Tuesday seeking to stop the exercise.

The seven, through Omondi Omollo Advocates, had on July 21 written to the board questioning the legality of the exercise.

However, they say the response they received didn't touch on contentious issue of academic qualification that requires all aspirants to be degree holders and registration of the club constitution.

Board chairman Henry Ogoye, on the other hand, says everything has been put in place electronically for the treasurer and vice person post which will be up for grabs.

"We have finished up on everything and we will have our last meeting on Tuesday to fine tune all aspect of the technology to be used. Every voter will have a secret code to be used in voting through a link which shall be issued," Ogoye told Nairobi News on Monday evening.

TRANSPARENT AFFAIR

"It is going to be a transparent exercise and all issues raised recently by the registrar have all been taken care of," he further said.

He also said they responded extensively to the demand letter by the fans on all issues within their mandate.

"The board was formed recently and couldn't respond to all issues outside their mandate like how the new constitution was passed. Our response to them centred on the electoral rules which are anchored on club constitution," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sports Journalist Gilbert Wandera, who is among the fans petitioning for the cancellation of the election, said they will be heading to SDT on Tuesday.

"First, they didn't respond to us on when the constitution was registered. They have also failed to show us how the requirement of the degree was incorporated in the constitution. The board itself was also not formed through the laid down process, considering locking out other candidates has also been opposed by the Registrar of Sports," said Wandera.

LEGAL REDRESS

He said that they have no option but to seek legal redress as the election is illegal.

Other fans who are against the exercise are Kulendeng branch official Ben Agunda, insurance financial advisor Sewe Odero, Alfred Odhiambo Otieno, George Ochieng' Gombe, Meshack Odero and Edder Jalang'o.

Outgoing Organising Secretary Judith 'Nyangi' Anyango, who was barred from vying for treasurer's post because she lacks a degree, also supports the decision to head to SDT.

Meanwhile, former club officials 'Sally 'Nyar Adwen' Bollo and Francis Wasuna will lock horns for the Vice Chair's post while Gor Mahia's Augmentin official Dolphina Odhiambo will face off with academician Dr Chrispine Okoth who holds three Masters degrees and a PhD.

Long-serving chairman Ambrose Rachier and Sam Ochola have as good as secured the Chairmanship and Secretary General's posts respectively having been nominated unopposed.