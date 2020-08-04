South Africa: Police Blamed for Shooting of Boy, 11, During Protest

4 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Vincent Cruywagen

Community leaders in Laingville and St Helena Bay on the Cape West Coast are adamant that police shot and wounded an 11-year-old boy in the head during violent protests in the area -- but the police deny that they were there when it happened.

Leo Williams was shot on Friday night, 31 July, while at home watching TV. Three shots fired into the corrugated structure left huge holes. The boy slumped to the floor with blood pouring from his head.

Pandemonium broke out in Leo's uncle's house in Begonia Street, Laingville, where he was at the time of the incident. Leo's legal guardian, Cathy Thomas, arrived at the house shortly after the incident, and frantic family members called community leader Thyrone Williams who rushed to the scene.

The wounded boy was then rushed to the nearby hospital in Vredenburg, but doctors immediately transferred him to Red Cross Children's Hospital in Cape Town. Williams accompanied Thomas to the children's hospital.

"Doctors performed an emergency operation to try and remove the bullet lodged in his brain. Later, doctors came out and told us the bullet cannot be removed and if they did the boy...

