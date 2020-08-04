Kenya: Mwendwa Backs Olunga to Fire Harambee Stars to 2022 FIFA World Cup

3 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has backed Michael Olunga to fire Harambee Stars to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Olunga is currently in sublime form, as his nine league goals in eight matches in Japan's top-flight make him the top scorer in the competition.

RICH FORM

The Kashiwa Reysol forward was on target at the weekend, scoring the lone goal in his team's win over Nagoya Grampus to move to fourth place on the 18-team standings.

Formerly at Girona in Spain's top flight, Olunga was humble in his post-match comments, playing down the possibility of winning the golden boot, while attributing his rich vein of form to his teammates.

"I scored the winning goal but it was teamwork and especially we have to give credit to our defence, they were really solid at the back, they absorbed pressure from the first minute. Now we have won four matches in a row and confidence in the team is high," Olunga said.

PLAUDITS

Olunga's great form has won him plaudits from Mwendwa.

"(May) the gods of goals stay with you Michael (Olunga). Qatar is a possibility," Mwendwa tweeted.

The next World Cup will be staged in Qatar and Kenya has been pooled in Group E alongside neighbours Uganda, Rwanda and Mali in the group qualifications.

The qualification matches were to commence in September but the tournament organisers rescheduled them after the coronavirus struck.

Kenya is yet to qualify to compete at the World Cup.

