Tanzania: Chadema Cautiously Mulls Alliance

3 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE main opposition party, Chadema, has said it will trade cautiously amid calls by some opposition parties to form an alliance ahead of the 2020 General Election.

Chadema national Chairman Freeman Mbowe said on Monday his party will not enter into alliance with other parties as a 'fashion' but any coalition must protect the party's vast interest going into the October polls.

Mr Mbowe was speaking during the party's national congress held at Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam to vote for the party's flag bearer for the presidential seat ahead of the coming General Election, slated for October 28, this year.

The party endorsed former MP Tundu Lissu as its presidential candidate.

He defeated Lazaro Nyalandu and Dr Maryrose Majige.

The Chadema chairman confirmed that right now, the party was holding talks with the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo), to see the possibility of joining forces in preparation for the coming election.

"Our party shall cooperate with people genuine, serious and dedicated to complete the journey together, not those who would quit midway," Mr Mbowe said.

He added Chadema was ready to tie up with other parties for the Zanzibar presidential race, constituencies and wards, while categorically ruling out the possibility of not fielding presidential candidates for the Union presidency.

"Where necessary, we shall see the possibility of supporting candidates from other parties in areas that Chadema doesn't have strong roots, moreover, we are discussing the possibility of us leaving the presidential seat in Zanzibar," he added.

He assured the congress, Chadema will go into alliance talks open minded but any final decision will depend on the facts that will be presented by involved sides.

The Chadema leader insisted his party will only consider benefits from the alliance.

"For the United Republic of Tanzania presidential candidate, there is no discussion.

You just have to trust us, we have built our party on strong dedication and commitment, let's fix the flaws that emerged during the previous elections," noted Mr Mbowe.

He urged members of the congress to maintain their unity and solidarity that they have demonstrated throughout the process, insisting that they should come out as one after party primaries.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) we shall conclude our congress with one presidential candidate as a united family, this party should come out more united than never before," he stressed.

