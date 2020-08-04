Tanzania: Political Parties Urged to Observe Gender Equality

AS the 2020 General Election draws closer, experts here are reminding political parties to observe gender equality in the polls.

Speaking here, the chairperson of the Coalition of Women and Constitution, who also heads the Women Fund Tanzania (WFT), Professor Ruth Meena stated here that female candidates are still snubbed in polls.

"At this pace of low presentation of women in politics, the country may not achieve the year 2025 target of eliminating gender inequalities," said Prof Meena.

President John Magufuli recently advised political parties to consider reducing the wide gender gap as they dispatch representatives to vie for various positions, which essentially should sync with the new Political Parties Act Number 6(a).

The CWC Chairperson reminded that when it comes to voting exercises, it was women who actually lead in casting ballots, turning up in large numbers accounting to more than 53 per cent of total voters, at least if the previous 2015 General Elections are anything to hang up the wall.

But again during the 2015 General elections women who ran for various posts on the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) ticket accounted to only 9 per cent of total candidates; while the female candidates for Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) accounted to only 6 per cent.

At least the Civic United Front (CUF) party upped the women candidates' proportion of its stable at 11 per cent. But when averaged, the three political parties together accounted for just 8.6 per cent of women candidates' presentations.