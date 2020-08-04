Kenya: All Square As Kenyans Nondi, Tera Clash in Georgian League

Kenyans Amos Nondi and Alywn Tera faced each other in the Georgian top flight on Sunday as Dila Gori and Sarbutalo played to a 1-1 draw at the Mikheli Meskhis Stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Tera opened the scoring on 28 minutes but Nugzari Spanderashvili equalised for Dila Gori in the 80th minute.

Dila Gori tops the league standings with 16 points from eight games while Sarbutalo are third with 13 points having played the same number of matches.

Third trophy for Kahata

Meanwhile, in Tanzania, former Gor Mahia duo Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagere featured as Tanzanian champions Simba SC beat Namungo FC 2-1 to win the Azam Federation Cup at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

Kahata, however, was subbed in the 25th minute after pulling a hamstring and his position taken by Hassan Dilunga. Meddie Kagere came in on the 90th minute for Tanzanian international John Bocco.

Simba got their goals through Bocco and Luis Miquissone while Namungo's lone goal was scored by Edward Charles Manyama.

The win makes it three titles for Simba this season having earlier won the Community Shield and the Tanzanian Premier League.

Eric Johana in action in Sweden

In Sweden, former Mathare United midfielder Eric Johana also featured for Jonkopings Sodra as they beat Norrby 2-1 in a Swedish second-tier match played at the Boras Arena on Sunday evening.

Abdelrahman Saidi opened the scoring for Norrby from the spot on 57 minutes but Edin Hamidovic levelled matters three minutes later. Daniel Ljung netted the winner eight minutes to stoppage time.

Johana was rested in the 75th minute, Marcus Degerlund taking his place.

Joseph Okumu back in training

Kenyan international Joseph Okumu trained with Swedish top-tier side IF Elfsborg on Sunday ahead of their league match against Sirius on Monday evening.

Okumu has been out of action for two weeks after he picked an injury in the 2-1 win over Kalmar on 14 July. Elfsborg is currently fifth on the log with 20 points from 11 matches.