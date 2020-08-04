Tanzania: Chadema Picks Tundu Lissu As Presidential Candidate for 2020 Polls

Dar es Salaam — Chadema national vice chairman Tundu Lissu was on Monday August 3 nominated as party's presidential candidate for the October General Election at the party's general council, pending approval by the national delegates conference slated for Tuesday.

Party's deputy secretary general Salum Mwalimu (Zanzibar) has been proposed to be Mr Lissu's running mate, Mr Said Issa Mohamed has been picked as Chadema Presidential candidate for Zanzibar.

Lissu who collected 405, defeated central zone chairman Lazaro Nyalandu and, Dr Mayrose Majinge who collected 36 votes and one vote respectively.

A total of 453 general council members out of 456 attended the decisive meeting held at the Mlimani City Conference Center in Dar es Salaam.

Should the delegates' conference endorse, Mr Lissu on Tuesday, he will challenge President John Magufuli in the October elections.

Seven cadres including, Mr Lissu, Nyalandu, Dr Majinge, Isaya Mwita, Leonard Manyama, Gasper Mwanalyela and Neo Simba collected and returned nomination forms after the intra party nominations kicked off earlier on.

After lengthy consultations the party's Central Committee (CC) tabled names of Mr Lissu, Nyalandu and Dr Majinge before the general council for voting during which the former Singida East lawmaker emerged victorius.

Mr Lissu returned in the country on July 27, 2020 from Belgium where he went to receive treatment after surviving an assassination attempt on his life on September 7, 2017 in Dodoma.

Addressing general council members, Mr Lissu declined to repeat content of a speech made on June 8, this year when declared his intention to run for presidency on Chadema ticket.

"Today, I would like to explain what this year's general elections mean to the opposition because the National Electoral Commission (NEC) was the one responsible for organizing the polls," he said.

He said since 1992 when the multiparty system reinstated in the country, NEC has been backing the ruling CCM through its structure that consists of returning officers most of whom are the party cadres.

"Therefore; the opposition should expect and get ready for its candidates in the parliamentary and councillorship positions to be dropped against laws, procedures and regulations," he said.

According to him, the opposition should also expect and get prepared on incidents of returning officers running away from their offices to avoid providing and receiving nomination forms from its candidates.