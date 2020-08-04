Tanzania: Chadema Picks Tundu Lissu As Presidential Candidate for 2020 Polls

3 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Chadema national vice chairman Tundu Lissu was on Monday August 3 nominated as party's presidential candidate for the October General Election at the party's general council, pending approval by the national delegates conference slated for Tuesday.

Party's deputy secretary general Salum Mwalimu (Zanzibar) has been proposed to be Mr Lissu's running mate, Mr Said Issa Mohamed has been picked as Chadema Presidential candidate for Zanzibar.

Lissu who collected 405, defeated central zone chairman Lazaro Nyalandu and, Dr Mayrose Majinge who collected 36 votes and one vote respectively.

A total of 453 general council members out of 456 attended the decisive meeting held at the Mlimani City Conference Center in Dar es Salaam.

Should the delegates' conference endorse, Mr Lissu on Tuesday, he will challenge President John Magufuli in the October elections.

Seven cadres including, Mr Lissu, Nyalandu, Dr Majinge, Isaya Mwita, Leonard Manyama, Gasper Mwanalyela and Neo Simba collected and returned nomination forms after the intra party nominations kicked off earlier on.

Also Read

It's a double for Simba SC as they clinch Federation Cup

Top Tanzanian banks' profits up despite Covid-19 pandemic

Protests damage statue of Belgian King Leopold outside museum

After lengthy consultations the party's Central Committee (CC) tabled names of Mr Lissu, Nyalandu and Dr Majinge before the general council for voting during which the former Singida East lawmaker emerged victorius.

Mr Lissu returned in the country on July 27, 2020 from Belgium where he went to receive treatment after surviving an assassination attempt on his life on September 7, 2017 in Dodoma.

Addressing general council members, Mr Lissu declined to repeat content of a speech made on June 8, this year when declared his intention to run for presidency on Chadema ticket.

"Today, I would like to explain what this year's general elections mean to the opposition because the National Electoral Commission (NEC) was the one responsible for organizing the polls," he said.

He said since 1992 when the multiparty system reinstated in the country, NEC has been backing the ruling CCM through its structure that consists of returning officers most of whom are the party cadres.

"Therefore; the opposition should expect and get ready for its candidates in the parliamentary and councillorship positions to be dropped against laws, procedures and regulations," he said.

According to him, the opposition should also expect and get prepared on incidents of returning officers running away from their offices to avoid providing and receiving nomination forms from its candidates.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.