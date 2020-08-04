Kenya: Jaro Soja, Nyangi Trade Insults Over Gor Mahia Elections

A bitter exchange of words has erupted between outgoing Gor Mahia Organising Secretary Judith 'Nyangi' Anyango and self-proclaimed Green Army Commander Jaro Soja over club elections slated for Saturday.

The two die-hard club supporters are affiliated to different camps interested in various posts in the eagerly-awaited polls.

While Nyangi is against the reelection of club chairman Ambrose Rachier and treasurer aspirant Dolphina Odhiambo, Jaro supports the long-serving chairman and the candidature of Odhiambo who is Gor Mahia Augmentin treasurer.

Nyangi herself was barred from vying for the treasurer's post as she doesn't meet the academic qualifications required of all aspirants.

ACADEMIC CREDENTIALS

Nyangi, who holds a Diploma in Community Development recently posted her academic credentials on various Gor Mahia platforms.

"You will soon be history in Gor tulikuona ukikuja... " she said in an abusive Facebook rant directed at Jaro Soja.

Nyangi's tirade came after Jaro Soja published a post campaigning for Rachier, Vice Chairman Francis Wasuna and Odhiambo in the upcoming elections.

A number of fans also claim that Jaro Soja is primary school drop out, claims which Nairobi News has been unable to independently verify.

WAR OF WORDS

Ironically, the self-proclaimed Gor Mahia number one fan has repeatedly stated that the club cannot afford to elect officials without university degrees.

He has also lately labelled Nyangi is a Kariobangi Sharks fan because she has been vouching for Nick Mwendwa's presidency in the Football Kenya Federation elections.

"Gor mahia fans ndio walipitisha katiba mpya ya Gor, not only Jaro Soja, so sio mimi ndio nimekataza mtu asismame, ni katiba ambayo mlipitisha pale jukua. #Rachiergilange... #GreenArmyChiefGorMahia001... #JamountainDew," Jaro Soja said via social media.

The war of words has now divided opinion among the club's die-hard fans, with some supporting Nyangi and others siding with Jaro Soja.