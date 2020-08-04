Malawi: Chakwera Advised to Fire All Public Officers Who Fail to Declare Assets

3 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Lazarus Chakwera administration has come under intense pressure to fire all public officers who fail to declare their assets according to the law.

The Office of the Director of Public Officer's Declaration (OPDOD) newly-appointed director general Michael Chiusiwa said the previous governments, including the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Peoples Party never acted on the recommendations from the OPDOD to fire such officers in government for their failure to declare their assets.

"Previous governments gave a blind eye to our recommendations to fire such public officers but the current administration is supporting us," he said.

Chiusiwa could however not say how many cabinet ministers and public officers in the Chakwera administration have declared their assets, saying the real picture would appear next week.

Politicians and public officers in the Chakwera government were given up to July 31 to declare their assets.

The directorate is an independent governance public institution within Malawi Government established in 2014 under Section 6(1) of the Public Officers' (Declaration of Assets, Liabilities and Business Interests) Act.

The Act provides legal and institutional framework for prescribed public officers to declare their assets, liabilities and business interests upon assuming office.

