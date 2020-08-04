Angola: Lucusse Gets Drinking Water System

3 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Moxico — At least 3,000 families in Calapo (Lucusse commune), eastern Moxico province, benefit since Sunday from a drinking water system re-inaugurated in that region.

The construction of the water system is part of the Local Development Programme to Combat Poverty.

Without revealing the amount invested in the project, the municipal administrator of the locality, Victor Pedro, urged the population to take care of the equipment and rationalise water consumption.

The local district head, Francisco Calapo, in his turn, praised the construction of the system for relieving the inhabitants from walking long distances in the search for water.

Calapo's administration is 133 kilometers south of Luena city.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

