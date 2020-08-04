Angola Reach Third Phase of Online World Olympic Chess Tournament

3 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola national chess team qualified undefeated on Sunday for the third phase of the World Chess Olympics, taking place online, due to the covid -19 pandemic.

Leader of group four, Angola beat Haiti by 5-1 in the match of the seventh round. The team also defeated Togo (5-1) and Palestine (5.5 - 0.5), respectively for the 8th and 9th round.

Angola have qualified for the third phase along with Suriname and Costa Rica in the Group four of the competition.

Hong Kong, Thailand, and Chinese Taipei (group one), Syria, Malta, and Mozambique (group two), Mauritania, Lebanon and Nigeria (group three) and Nicaragua, Trinidad and Tobago, and Honduras (group five) also moved to the phase of the competition.

A total of 15 teams have qualified for third stage, the first three of each of the five groups.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.