Angola Reach Third Phase of Online World Olympic Chess Tournament

Luanda — Angola national chess team qualified undefeated on Sunday for the third phase of the World Chess Olympics, taking place online, due to the covid -19 pandemic.

Leader of group four, Angola beat Haiti by 5-1 in the match of the seventh round. The team also defeated Togo (5-1) and Palestine (5.5 - 0.5), respectively for the 8th and 9th round.

Angola have qualified for the third phase along with Suriname and Costa Rica in the Group four of the competition.

Hong Kong, Thailand, and Chinese Taipei (group one), Syria, Malta, and Mozambique (group two), Mauritania, Lebanon and Nigeria (group three) and Nicaragua, Trinidad and Tobago, and Honduras (group five) also moved to the phase of the competition.

A total of 15 teams have qualified for third stage, the first three of each of the five groups.