Rwanda: Covid-19 - Over 275 Thousand Tests Conducted So Far

3 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Côme Mugisha

The Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) on Monday reported 30 new Covid-19 infections and 25 recoveries.

The new cases drives the tally to 2,092 infections and 1,169 recoveries.

The positive cases were diagnosed from 3,491 tests. So far, total tests exceed 275,000.

Most infections (13) were diagnosed in neighbourhoods of Kigali City currently that are currently on lockdown. Rusizi District, which has been a hotspot for weeks, registered five cases and Kayonza one.

The remaining 11 positive cases were from returning residents in Rubavu District.

In order to halt the virus spread, anyone entering the country is placed in isolation.

Since Rwanda reopened its airspace for commercial flights on August 1, RBC has not reported any infections from air passengers arriving at Kigali International Airport.

RBC head Dr Sabin Nsanzimana last Saturday said that most infections are identified among young people, urging the youth to stop being "a bridge for transmission".

