Nigeria: Set Up a Special Task Force to Tackle Environmental Challenges - Expert

An environment and development expert, Mr. Joseph Effiong, has called on stakeholders in the environment sector to constitute a strong task force to tackle environmental nuisance in the FCT.

Mr. Effiong made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

He said stakeholders from various sectors should collaborate and constitute the task force to provide solutions to environmental challenges in Abuja.

According to him, the stakeholders should come from the Federal Ministry of Environment and agencies under the ministry.

Other stakeholders should include various unions and associations such as of markets, transport, artisans, youths and labour, police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

He said, "These stakeholders should work together with the ministry and constitute a vibrant task force with strong enforcement to help address the environmental challenges.

"I have observed that the FCT environment is becoming a dumping place for waste and other nuisance, especially during the rainy season.

"Residents don't even care about our environment; they dump waste in gutters, along the roads, in public places like markets, bus stops and junctions."

Effiong further said the task force should be stationed in a strategic location to prevent dumping of waste indiscriminately.

He added that, "The defaulters should be arrested and charged before a mobile court. This move will change the attitude of those residents who dump waste indiscriminately."

He also urged the stakeholders to open dumpsites in strategic locations in the area councils for easy disposal of waste and advised residents to keep waste bins where they could dump their waste.

NAN