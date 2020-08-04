Rwanda: Mugisha Looking Forward After Joining French Team

Former Tour du Rwanda winner Samuel Mugisha has said that he is excited after linking up with his new team LMP-La Roche Sur Yon over the weekend.

Mugisha, 22, left Rwanda for France on Saturday, August 1, to join LMP, having inked a 1-year deal with the French side in late 2019.

New look new me ?☄️ happy ? to join my new team in France ?? #TeamLMPLaRochevendéecylisme and thanks ? to everyone for the wishes a good luck to me ? hope going to have some good race here soon ? @RoulerRwanda @cyclingrwanda @RwandaOlympic pic.twitter.com/RW0HZIEfra

- Mugisha Samuel (@samuelmugisha97) August 3, 2020

He was initially due to join the team after this year's Tour du Rwanda in March but his travel was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic that globally disrupted international travel.

"I'm happy to join my new team in France," Mugisha tweeted his photo in Team LMP's jersey on Monday. "Thanks to everyone for the wishes. Good luck to me. Hope I am going to have some good races here soon."

Mugisha, one of the most elite riders in domestic cycling, made his international debut in 2015 and has been riding in Europe since 2016 when he was signed by South African Italy-based Dimension Data for Qhubeka.

The former Ignite Benediction rider holds the record for the youngest winner of Tour du Rwanda, which he attained in August 2018, aged 20 years and 250 days.