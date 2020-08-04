Ghana: Vodafone Introduces Webinar Series to Empower SMEs

3 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

The enterprise unit of Vodafone Ghana, Vodafone Business has launched Business Runway Webinar Series to empower Small and Medium Scale Enterprise (SMEs) with the requisite skills, insights and opportunities that will enable them to manage and build thriving businesses.

The knowledge-sharing platform, which is also aimed at building the capacities of SMEs and sharing best practices with them, reaffirms Vodafone's undying passion and commitment to help sustain businesses.

The maiden edition of the webinar, in partnership with the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), under the theme: After The Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP), What Next? The Way Forward for Ghanaian SMEs, will be held on Friday.

Commenting on the initiative, Tawa Bolarin, Director of Enterprise Business Unit (EBU) at Vodafone Ghana said "SMEs form the backbone of every country's economic output. Their survival is very important to economic growth especially during this time when most businesses are beginning to recover from the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We believe in supporting businesses to grow even during crisis and we will continue to introduce pioneering solutions for businesses to get the needed support. We created this platform during this period to offer practical ideas from experts to help SMEs recover and sustain their growth. Beyond receiving a stimulus package, businesses need strategies and tools that will make them resilient and that is what we want to achieve with the Business Runway Webinar," she said.

Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh,Executive Director of the NBSSI, said "We are excited to partner with Vodafone Business to further empower SMEs to build sustainable businesses. At NBSSI, our core mandate is to promote and develop Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, and Vodafone's Business Runway offers us another opportunity to deliver these. Besides providing the necessary funding, we are also interested in creating an ideal environment that enables SMEs to contribute to the country's economic gains."

The Vodafone Business Runway Webinar is in collaboration with Ministry of Business Development, National Entrepreneur & Innovation Plan, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), and Ghana Export Promotion Authority.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.