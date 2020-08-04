Cameroon: IRIC - Some 28 Diplomatic Trainees Graduate

3 August 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Minister Adoum Gargoum presided the graduation ceremony on July 30, 2020.

A total of 28 diplomatic and State protocol trainees have after a ten-month training been graduated from the International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC). The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum presided the graduation ceremony of the 48th batch of trainees on July 30, 2020.

Congratulating the graduates, Minister Adoum Gargoum urged them to be ambassadors of peace and work at enhancing regional integration while promoting African diplomatic values. "IRIC has over the years produced qualified persons in different domains of international cooperation. The institution focuses on the internationalization of studies, promotes vocational training and enhances bilateral cooperation. IRIC graduates can be found in top levels of African diplomacy," he noted, adding that the graduating diplomatic trainees should be spokespersons of IRIC and be exemplary in their respective professional careers.

In his welcome address, the Director of IRIC, Daniel Urbian Ndongo, said the graduating trainees from Congo and Cameroon underwent ten months intensive training comprising both theories and practicals. The Director appreciated the convivial atmosphere on campus and the spirit of social cohesion existing between students of different nationalities. "You are ambassadors of IRIC and everywhere you go, be different, carrying the noble values reflective of the institution," Daniel Urbian urged.

The spokesperson of the diplomatic interns who equally emerged best graduating student, Marien Ibara of Congolese nationality, appreciated the quality of training offered them. "We are proud of the quality of training offered us. I cherish the relations between Cameroon and Congo, which according to me are exemplary. I am a Journalist and have received training on diplomacy which I will use to promote pan-African values," he stated.

Going by statistics presented by the Deputy Director in charge of Studies, Prof. Stephen Ngwanze, a total of 31 persons comprising 16 Cameroonians, 14 Congolese and one Nigerian initially registered for the training but due to some reasons, the other three suspended their studies and 28 trainees fully underwent the training. Of the 28 interns, 15 are men and 13 women with the women occupying four positions in the first five best students.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is Retailer Shoprite Pulling the Plug on Nigerian Operations?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.