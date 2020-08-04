Cameroon: IRIC - Some 28 Diplomatic Trainees Graduate

Minister Adoum Gargoum presided the graduation ceremony on July 30, 2020.

A total of 28 diplomatic and State protocol trainees have after a ten-month training been graduated from the International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC). The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum presided the graduation ceremony of the 48th batch of trainees on July 30, 2020.

Congratulating the graduates, Minister Adoum Gargoum urged them to be ambassadors of peace and work at enhancing regional integration while promoting African diplomatic values. "IRIC has over the years produced qualified persons in different domains of international cooperation. The institution focuses on the internationalization of studies, promotes vocational training and enhances bilateral cooperation. IRIC graduates can be found in top levels of African diplomacy," he noted, adding that the graduating diplomatic trainees should be spokespersons of IRIC and be exemplary in their respective professional careers.

In his welcome address, the Director of IRIC, Daniel Urbian Ndongo, said the graduating trainees from Congo and Cameroon underwent ten months intensive training comprising both theories and practicals. The Director appreciated the convivial atmosphere on campus and the spirit of social cohesion existing between students of different nationalities. "You are ambassadors of IRIC and everywhere you go, be different, carrying the noble values reflective of the institution," Daniel Urbian urged.

The spokesperson of the diplomatic interns who equally emerged best graduating student, Marien Ibara of Congolese nationality, appreciated the quality of training offered them. "We are proud of the quality of training offered us. I cherish the relations between Cameroon and Congo, which according to me are exemplary. I am a Journalist and have received training on diplomacy which I will use to promote pan-African values," he stated.

Going by statistics presented by the Deputy Director in charge of Studies, Prof. Stephen Ngwanze, a total of 31 persons comprising 16 Cameroonians, 14 Congolese and one Nigerian initially registered for the training but due to some reasons, the other three suspended their studies and 28 trainees fully underwent the training. Of the 28 interns, 15 are men and 13 women with the women occupying four positions in the first five best students.