Cameroon-EU Relations - Hans-Peter Schadek Honoured

The outgoing Ambassador, European Union Head of Delegation in Cameroon, Hans-Peter Schadek was on July 29, 2020 awarded the medal of Grand Officer of the National Order of Valour by External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella. The diplomat who has come to the end of his diplomatic stay in Cameroon was decorated during a State diner offered him by Minister Mbella Mbella on behalf of the President of the Republic.

In a toast at the diner which celebrated cooperation ties between Cameroon and the European Union, External Relations Minister said Ambassador Hans-Peter Schadek represented the EU with engagement and worked at consolidating relations between the two partners. While transmitting the satisfaction of President Paul Biya, Minister Mbella Mbella said cooperation between Cameroon and the EU improved during the period 2014 and 2020 with multiple support from the EU raising to 726 million euros, approximately FCFA 476 billion. "At the security level, I want to congratulate the convergence of views between your institution and Cameroon as well as in global challenges such as the fight against terrorism, issues of peace and security, climate change, the security situation in certain regions of our country, particularly in condemning acts of violence as well as emphasising on dialogue during a crisis period," he stated.

In relation to humanitarian assistance, the Minister said despite the difficulties encountered by Cameroon which like other nations of the whole is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU through Team Europe is mobilizing efforts to support government efforts.

Hans-Peter Schadek on his part said he was very pleased to have within his three years in Cameroon shared views on several aspects with authorities. He said he collaborated with the Cameroonian government in an objective, confidential and convivial manner with discussions always constructive despite certain difficulties. While conveying his gratitude to the President of the Republic, Hans-Peter Schadek appreciated EU-Cameroon commercial ties.

Minister Mbella Mbella offered a lion statue in bronze to the Ambassador, EU Head of Delegation, which signifies power, vigilance and force.