Cameroon: China - Christian Bassogog Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Cameroon and Henan Jianye forward Christian Bassogog has been tested positive for the coronavirus. Reports from China indicate that the former Aalborg man is asymptomatic and currently hospitalised in isolation in Guangzhou-China. The 24-year-old Cameroonian returned to China two weeks ago and had been kept under quarantine. The 2017 AFCON winner and Most Valuable Player is the second registered COVID-19 case related to the Chinese Super League.