Cameroon: Stephen Tataw - Glowing Tribute to Fallen Lion

Actors of the sports world have been reacting to the death of the former captain of the Indomitable Lions who died in Yaounde on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Stephen Tataw is no more. The news of the death of the legendary captain came as a bombshell in the Cameroon Tribune news room. The former captain of the Indomitable Lions died in Yaounde on Friday, July 31, 2020 following a protracted illness. He died at the age of 57.

Many Cameroonian football lovers remember vividly the late Stephen Tataw for his achievements. Sources close to the family confirmed that for several months Stephen Tataw has been sick and he finally died in his Dragages residence in Yaounde. Born in Yaounde in 1963 Stephen Eta Tataw is one of Cameroon's famous defenders in the 180s and 90s. He played with Cammack of Kumba before joining Tonnerre of Yaoundé from 1988 to 1991, and for Olympique of Mvolye from 1992 to 1994. He played for four seasons with TKC Yaounde winning the Cameroon Cup in 1989 and in 1991. In 1992 he won the Cameroon Cup with Olympique Mvolye as captain of the club.

Stephen Tataw spent eight years with the national team of Cameroon where he captained the squad to the 1990 World Cup in Italy becoming the first African side to qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition. That run included wins over Argentina, Romania and Colombia. The Indomitable Lions were eliminated from the competition after they lost 2-3 to England at extra-time. In 1994 Tataw was the captain of the team during the 1994 World Cup in USA. Unfortunately, Cameroon was knocked out at the group stage. He played 63 games with the Indomitable Lions and scored three goals. In 1995, he joined Tosu Futures of Japan. He became the first African footballer to play for a professional Japanese club. He was part of Cameroon's 1988 African Cup of Nations winning team in Morocco, playing in all five games of the competition. He retired in 1997 and tried is hand in coaching.

In April 2018, he was one of 77 applicants for the vacant job of Cameroon national team coach. Before his demise he served as the director of the different national selections of Cameroon. He was a part of the Cameroon delegation at the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt. His last public appearance was during the draw ceremony of the African Nations Football Championship (CHAN) to be hosted by Cameroon.