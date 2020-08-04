Cameroon: Russia - Gabrielle Aboudi Scores in CSKA's Opening Game

3 August 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon forward Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene was on target as her Women's Russian Premier League Club CSKA Moscow opened their season on Saturday August 1, 2020. The veteran Cameroonian forward scored one of two goals as her club came from behind to win by 2-1 at home to Zenith Saint Petersburg ladies. The champions are off to a winning start. CSKA immediately occupies the top position on the log, with three points, just like Zvezda who also won 2-1 at WFC Krasnoyarsk.

