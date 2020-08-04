Eritrea: Expansion of Educational Facilities in Southern Region

3 August 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Mendefera — With the substantial investment made after independence educational facilities in the Southern region has increased by 563%.

According to the document from the Ministry of Education, prior independence in the Southern region there were 15 kindergartens, 61 elementary, 19 junior and 6 high schools and that currently there 179 kindergartens, 265 elementary, 06 junior and 29 high schools.

Regarding students school enrolment, the number of students that was 36 thousand has increased to over 200 thousand and female students school enrolment at all levels has increased by 600%.

Students that were denied educational opportunity due to over age and remoteness of their area of residents were also provided the opportunity of continuing their education at Dekemhare boarding school.

The Ministry of Education branch in the Southern region also commended the participation of the residents in building and renovating of the educational facilities.

